Farmington city council reconsiders swing dance app

After delaying a vote, Farmington city council members will on Monday take another look at Swing Farmington’s special event permit for outdoor dances at the Walter Sundquist Pavilion and Riley Park.

Council members last month tabled a decision on the annual request for Thursday night dances that typically draw hundreds of young people to the pavilion and park. While expressing support for the events, they asked for more information in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also on the council’s 7 p.m. electronic meeting agenda:

A resolution renewing participation in the Oakland County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program for 2021-2023

Setting a public hearing for the proposed 2020-21 budget and property tax rates

Amendments to the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget

Approval of the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Industrial Pretreatment Program

Council members will meet via the Zoom teleconferencing platform. Learn how you can view and participate in the meeting on the city’s website: farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meetings-May-18,-2020.aspx

Read the full agenda, which includes the Farmington Public Safety Annual Report, here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx