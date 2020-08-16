Farmington city council may appoint library trustees

Farmington city council members on Monday may appoint trustees to fill vacant Farmington Community Library board positions.

The eight-member board currently has three vacancies; two representing Farmington and one from Farmington Hills. Officials will also consider appointing a Historical Commission member during their 7 p.m. meeting, and will interview candidates for three other volunteer committees at 6 p.m.

Also on their regular meeting agenda:

Appointing a delegate for the Michigan Municipal League Convention

Purchase of a LUCAS 3 Chest Compression System with coronavirus emergency funding

Change Orders and Construction Estimates for work on Mayfield Street, the Bel-Aire subdivision, and the Shiawassee Streambank Stabilization

Discussion of next steps for special events held on city-owned property

Information about participating in the electronic meetings is posted at farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meeting-August-17,-2020.aspx.