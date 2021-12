The Farmington Chorus presents “Peace on Earth,” a holiday-themed concert December 17 and 18 at The Hawk-Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd.

Conductor Steve SeGraves will lead the group through songs of peace, love, and hope for the holiday season. Tickets for the Friday, 8 p.m., and Saturday, 4 p.m., concerts are $15 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3Hdet5H.

To learn more, call the Cultural Arts Ticket Hotline at 248-473-1850.

Reported by Farmington Voice