Farmington chili cook-off sale, benefit SOUL

Opportunities are open for vendors and volunteers at the SOUL Resource Center Chili Cookoff & Estate Sale, held October 9 in Farmington.

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., enjoy chili, cider and donuts at the Center, 23030 Mooney Street. You can also sell crafts or “garage sale” items by renting a vendor space.

Proceeds benefit SOUL (Source of Universal Love), a charity that provides food, clothing, household goods, and support for families in need.

For more information, to reserve a space, or volunteer, call 248-672-0616.

Reported by Farmington Voice