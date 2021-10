SOUL (Source of Universal Love) in Farmington will host an estate sale and nonperishable food drive November 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the SOUL Resource Center, 23030 Mooney St, Suite A.

During the Thanksgiving food drive, the nonprofit will collect these items for holiday food baskets:

canned vegetables

canned yams

instant potatoes

gravy in jars

corn bread mix

stuffing mix

cranberry sauce

frozen turkeys and hams

To learn more, call Patty, 248-672-0616

Reported by Farmington Voice