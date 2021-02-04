Farmington Chamber State of the Cities goes virtual

Leaders from Farmington and Farmington Hills will share perspectives about the community during “State of the Cities”, hosted on Zoom this year by the Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce.

Presenters for the February 25 event will include:

Mayor Sara Bowman, City of Farmington

Mayor Vicki Barnett, City of Farmington Hills

Interim Superintendent Dr. Bobbie Hayes Goodrum, Farmington Public Schools

Executive Director Connor Osborn, Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce

CEO Stephen Grech, LOC Credit Union

Attendees will have an opportunity to mingle before the 7:30 a.m. event starts. Following the presentations, there will be Q&A sessions with the speakers.

Tickets are $20. To register, visit gfachamber.com. You’ll be asked to choose which breakout session you’d like to attend and whether you would attend in person if that is an option.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 248-919-6917 or connor@gfachamber.com.