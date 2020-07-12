Farmington Central graduates will collect their diplomas outdoors

While Farmington Central High School students had hoped for a ceremony at the North Farmington High School auditorium, concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic will have them picking up their diplomas on the school’s football field.

Farmington Public Schools alternative high school graduates may have up to 10 guests at the August 8, 10 a.m., ceremony. Students will be called to the stage in groups to pick up their diploma covers, then move on to a station where they will collect their diplomas and have photos taken.

Graduation speeches will be taped and released on Friday, August 7, and TV-10 will livestream the ceremony. Details about accessing both will be released closer to the event.

As with Farmington and North Farmington graduates, students will have the privilege of decorating their caps for the ceremony.