Farmington brings back ‘BOOtification Awards’

Farmington residents who love decorating for Halloween can enter a contest hosted by the city’s Beautification Committee.

Launched last year, the BOOtification Awards recognize the spookiest street, scariest house, best fall and most elaborate displays. The spookiest street winner will receive a fun street sign and drive-through street parade on October 28.

View the map here: bit.ly/FarmingtonBOO

Winners receive a package of local gift cards. Judging takes place on the weekend of October 23 and 24. The committee will award prizes around October 27.

The contest is only open to homes within Farmington city limits. To ensure judges see your home, send the address to mandrade@farmgov.com.

Reported by Farmington Voice