Farmington biz donates to Lake Superior State cannabis program

Care By Design Market in Farmington donated proceeds of its Festival of Trees event to support Lake Superior State University’s (LSSU) cannabis chemistry program.

Funds will be used by the School of Science and Medicine to purchase equipment for their cannabis production and processing laboratory.

Care By Design Market sells high-quality, Michigan made CBD products from its space at the Village Commons mall on Grand River. Its sister company, Freshwater Cannabis Co. will soon open storefronts in Sault Ste. Marie and Baldwin.

According to a press release, the company will employ students in LSSU’s cannabis programs to give them experience in the field. The company is also launching the Fresh Water Cannabis Foundation, which aims to “help rectify the injustices that have been caused by the prior prohibition of cannabis.”

Learn more at freshwatercannabisco.com and carebydesignmarket.com.