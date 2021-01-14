Farmington Beautification lights contest raises funds for Goodfellows

The Farmington Beautification Committee this month delivered a $132 check to the Farmington Area Goodfellows, proceeds from its “Light Up Farmington” fundraiser.

During December, the committee compiled a city-wide tour map of homes whose owners submitted their addresses for holiday light viewing. In its first year, the event drew 127 residential entries and one business entry, with $1 and $5, respectively, contributed for each.

The Farmington Area Goodfellows holds a holiday drive each year, funded with community donations, to ensure that no child or senior goes without a Christmas.