Farmington Beautification lights map raises funds for Goodfellows

The Farmington Beautification Committee this month delivered a $132 check to the Farmington Area Goodfellows, proceeds from its “Light Up Farmington” fundraiser.

Goodfellows Treasurer Kathy Brown accepted the holiday lights fundraiser check from Pam Wright, Farmington Beautification Committee member. (contributed)

During December, the committee compiled a city-wide tour map of homes whose owners submitted their addresses for holiday light viewing. In its first year, the event drew 127 residential entries and one business entry, with $1 and $5, respectively, contributed for each.

The Farmington Area Goodfellows holds a holiday drive each year, funded with community donations, to ensure that no child or senior goes without a Christmas.

 

