Farmington-based health charity hosts ‘Glow’ fundraiser

Global Health Charities (GHC), based in downtown Farmington, will hold an October 1 celebration of its mission to improve health care in developing countries.

Held from 6-11 p.m. at 23917 Cass Ave., “The Glow” will feature music, international street food, an open bar, a silent auction, and an outdoor Clean Birth Kit assembly. Along with a “Mystery Suitcase Raffle” for an international trip to deliver Clean Birth Kits, the event will feature Michigan fall favorites like cider and donuts and a bonfire with a “S’mores Bar Cart”.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 99 percent of the 4.5 million infant deaths per year happen in developing countries. Almost 303,000 mothers die each year from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth, the majority in developing countries.

GHC Clean Birth Kits provide items that decrease that risk and provide a clean birthing environment. Since 2015, GHC and its partners have assembled over 17,000 kits distributed to 16 countries. Partners include hospitals, health care providers, faith-based and academic institutions, individuals, and corporate partners that gather items and assemble the kits.

Funds raised at this event will support kit assembly and distribution, as well as training of birth attendants and midwives throughout Africa, Asia and Latin America, with the goal of reducing preventable maternal and infant deaths.

Tickets are just $45 per person or $80 per couple ($25 for those under 20). To attend, sponsor, or make a donation, visit globalhealthcharities.org or call 248-987-6254.

Follow Global Health Charities on social media to find out more about the event or to learn more about Global Health Charities.