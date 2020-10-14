Farmington committee offers prizes for ‘boo-tification’

The Farmington Beautification Committee is offering prizes in multiple categories this month for the most “bootiful” homes in the city.

Open to all Farmington residents, the Bootification Award categories include Most Elaborate, Scariest, Cutest, Theme-Fall Beauty, Theme-Ravens, Horror House, Orange & Black, and Spookiest Street. Judges will be circling the city during the week of October 26.

Committee chair Sarah Davies said prizes will include gift certificates to local establishments. To be eligible to win, residents need only to live within city limits and decorate their homes; however, to ensure judges see your home, send an email to mandrade@farmgov.com.

“Winners will be chosen no later than Monday, October 26 so residents are encouraged to get their decorations up soon,” Davies said. “We look forward to celebrating Halloween socially distanced and are excited to see what the residents come up with for their decorations!”