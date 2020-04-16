Farmington area yard waste pick-up returns April 20

While pushed back about two weeks by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, yard waste collection will resume April 20 in Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Typically, Waste Management begins collecting grass clippings, leaves, plants, branches, and other organic materials during the first week in April. The delay, cities have said, was due to the company being short-staffed.

Yard waste should be placed at the curb on your regular collection date, in a labeled container or paper landscape refuse bag.

The suspension of large item pick-up and Simple Recycling clothing collection continues.

For more information about trash, recycling, or yard waste collection, visit farmgov.com/City-Services/Public-Services.aspx (Farmington) or fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/Department-of-Public-Services-(Public-Works).aspx in Farmington Hills.