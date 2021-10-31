Farmington area yard waste pick-up ends soon

Farmington area yard waste pick-up comes to a close in November and December, with Farmington’s leaf pick-up program getting underway November 1.

Here are the dates for your city:

Farmington

Continue placing yard waste at the curb through your pick-up day in the last week of November. For information about what’s accepted, visit the city’s website.

The city has scheduled two leaf pick-up days for designated neighborhoods beginning November 1. Leaves should be raked just to the curb, not into the street, to avoid clogging storm drains. To find out about your pick-up days, view the map at farmgov.com.

Farmington Hills

Curbside yard waste pick-up continues through your regular collection day the week of December 13-17. For information about what’s accepted, visit the city’s website.

In both cities, yard waste must be placed either in paper bags or in labeled containers (up to 35 gallons). You can pick up stickers for your containers in Farmington at City Hall, 23600 Liberty St., and in Farmington Hills at City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., or the Department of Public Works, 27245 Halsted Rd.

Reported by Farmington Voice