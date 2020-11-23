Farmington area Thanksgiving changes, closures

This won’t be a traditional Thanksgiving week in Farmington and Farmington Hills, but some things almost never change. Here’s what you should know:

Trash collection

Trash and recycling will be collected as usual until Thanksgiving Day. Thursday routes will be collected on Friday, and Friday’s on Saturday.

Government offices

Farmington and Farmington Hills city offices and the 47th District Court will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, as will U.S. Post Office branches in downtown Farmington and Farmington Hills. In addition, city offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 27.

Farmington Community Library

Both branches of the Farmington Community Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Farmington Public Schools

Students will not have classes on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. Classes resume on Monday, Nov. 30. The annual canned food drive for the Farmington Area Goodfellows ends on Wednesday, Nov. 25.