Farmington area students win college honors

Kozaczynski earns degree from Hofstra

Abigail Kozaczynski of Farmington Hills graduated from Hofstra University in May 2021, earning a Bachelor of Science in Community Health.

Siddiqui completes Trine degree

Ameen Khurram Siddiqui of Farmington Hills completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the Summer 2021 semester. Siddiqui earned a degree in Master of Science in Information Studies.

Anand participates in White Coat Ceremony

Suchet Anand of Farmington Hills was among more than 140 first-year University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine students–the Class of 2025–who took part in the 27th annual Arnold P. Gold Foundation White Coat Ceremony.

The ceremony honors students as they enter medical school. In the presence of family, guests, and faculty members, students are welcomed into the medical community by leaders of the medical center and ceremonially “cloaked” with their white coat. Then, dressed in white, they stand to take the ancient Oath of Hippocrates, traditionally sworn at graduation.

Locals among Cumberlands summer graduates

These local students are among 1,500 University of the Cumberlands summer graduates:

Lakshmi Vara Prasad Pinisetty of Farmington Hills, who earned their Master of Science in Information Technology

Nagarjuna Thota of Farmington, who earned their Master of Science in Information Systems Security

Venkatesh Challagondla of Farmington Hills, who earned their Master of Business Administration in

Mohammed Aqheel Uddin of Farmington Hills, who earned their Master of Science in Information Technology

Three locals make SNHU President’s list

Three local students have earned a place on the Southern New Hampshire University summer 2021 President’s List.

Andreas Bach of Farmington Hills

Rachel Rutledge of Farmington

Jason Jaroszewicz of Farmington Hills

The list includes full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7.

