Farmington area students win college honors

Kozaczynski earns degree from Hofstra
Abigail Kozaczynski of Farmington Hills graduated from Hofstra University in May 2021, earning a Bachelor of Science in Community Health.
Siddiqui completes Trine degree
Ameen Khurram Siddiqui of Farmington Hills completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the Summer 2021 semester. Siddiqui earned a degree in Master of Science in Information Studies.
Anand participates in White Coat Ceremony
Suchet Anand of Farmington Hills was among more than 140 first-year University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine students–the Class of 2025–who took part in the 27th annual Arnold P. Gold Foundation White Coat Ceremony.
The ceremony honors students as they enter medical school. In the presence of family, guests, and faculty members, students are welcomed into the medical community by leaders of the medical center and ceremonially “cloaked” with their white coat. Then, dressed in white, they stand to take the ancient Oath of Hippocrates, traditionally sworn at graduation.
Locals among Cumberlands summer graduates
These local students are among 1,500 University of the Cumberlands summer graduates:
- Lakshmi Vara Prasad Pinisetty of Farmington Hills, who earned their Master of Science in Information Technology
- Nagarjuna Thota of Farmington, who earned their Master of Science in Information Systems Security
- Venkatesh Challagondla of Farmington Hills, who earned their Master of Business Administration in
- Mohammed Aqheel Uddin of Farmington Hills, who earned their Master of Science in Information Technology
Three locals make SNHU President’s list
Three local students have earned a place on the Southern New Hampshire University summer 2021 President’s List.
- Andreas Bach of Farmington Hills
- Rachel Rutledge of Farmington
- Jason Jaroszewicz of Farmington Hills
The list includes full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7.