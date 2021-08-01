Farmington area students named to college dean’s lists

These students from Farmington and Farmington Hills have earned academic honors at colleges and universities across the country:

Locals named to Kalamazoo College dean’s list

These local students earned a spot on the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Kalamazoo College, with a 3.5 or better grade point average (GPA):

Deven Mahanti of Farmington

Jessalyn Vrieland of Farmington

Emma Hahn of Farmington

Julia Bienstock of Farmington Hills

Jordyn Kravitz of Farmington Hills

Matthew Swarthout of Farmington Hills

Two local students named to SVSU dean’s list

Myles L. Gresham of Farmington Hills and Paige A. Stanko of Farmington were among more than 1,800 Saginaw Valley State University students who earned a spot on the winter 2021 semester deans’ list. To be eligible, they took at least 12 credit hours and carried a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.

University of Tampa honors two from Farmington Hills

The University of Tampa has honored 1,758 students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. These Farmington Hills students earned a spot with a GPA of 3.75 or higher:

Alexia Pez

Lydia Ferguson

Farmington Hills student named to Worcester Polytechnic dean’s list

Mary Marquette of Farmington Hills earned a spot on the Worcester Polytechnic Institute spring 2021 dean’s list. A senior this fall, she is pursuing a degree in Robotics Engineering.

Farmington resident takes part in Formula SAE Collegiate Design Series event

Julia Carvey of Farmington participated with the Saginaw Valley State University Cardinal Formula Racing Team in SAE International’s Collegiate Design Series Formula SAE competition July 7-10. The validation event was held at the Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn.