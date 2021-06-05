Farmington area students earn post-secondary honors

These Farmington area students attending colleges and universities across the country have earned degrees and honors over the past few months:

Hegarty named to Centre College dean’s list

Abby Hegarty of Farmington Hills has been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. The honor goes to students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.

A graduate of North Farmington High School, Hegarty also plays soccer for the school. She plans to attend graduate school in the fall. Her parents are Michael Hegarty and Sharon Hegarty of Farmington Hills.

Farmington Hills students named to Phi Kappa Phi honor society

Farmington Hills residents Hannah Pierce and Anna Pokriefka recently joined the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Both attend University of Michigan. Approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni are initiated each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Losie earns Alma President’s Cup award

Luke Losie of Farmington Hills is among 75 College students awarded the President’s Cup for the 2020-21 academic year. The students earned the honor by achieving the highest academic standing in their respective classes at Alma.

Losie was also part of the Alma team that made an impressive showing at the 2021 Model United Nations (MUN) regional and national conferences. They won two “outstanding delegation” awards, the highest honor at the event.

Five local students graduate from Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky held commencement ceremonies this spring to celebrate its newest graduates. They include:

Riddhi Thakkar of Farmington Hills, Master of Science in Project Management

Venkata Naga Indu Sravani Kota of Farmington Hills, Master of Science in Project Management

Ashley Ikner of Farmington Hills, Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration

Yashvanth Putta of Farmington Hills, Master of Science in Information Systems Security

Pradeep Anjuru of Farmington, Master of Science in Information Systems Security

Erickson named to Bob Jones dean’s list

Courtney Erickson, a junior kinesiology major from Farmington Hills, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

McCormick named to dean’s list at Cedarville

Phoebe McCormick of Farmington Hills, majoring in Visual Communication Design, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for Spring 2021 at Cedarville University in Ohio. Students earn the honor with a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and a minimum of 12 credit hours.