Farmington area students earn degrees

Hoffman graduates from Ohio U
Shawn Hoffman from Farmington Hills graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in Fall 2020.
Cumberlands confers fall degrees
These Farmington Hills students graduated last fall from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky:
- Ashish Kumar Potrapallysateeshkumar earned their Master of Business Administration
- Praveen Kotari earned their Master of Science in Information Systems Security
- Goutham Reddy Anumula earned their Master of Science in Information Systems Security
- Sonia Mol Sankaran earned their Master of Science in Information Technology
Vrooman graduates with honors
Emma Vrooman of Farmington Hills received a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude in international business administration/Spanish last fall from Alma College. Cum laude honors require an achievement of 3.4 grade point average.