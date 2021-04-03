Farmington area students earn degrees

Hoffman graduates from Ohio U

Shawn Hoffman from Farmington Hills graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in Fall 2020.

Cumberlands confers fall degrees

These Farmington Hills students graduated last fall from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky:

Ashish Kumar Potrapallysateeshkumar earned their Master of Business Administration

Praveen Kotari earned their Master of Science in Information Systems Security

Goutham Reddy Anumula earned their Master of Science in Information Systems Security

Sonia Mol Sankaran earned their Master of Science in Information Technology

Vrooman graduates with honors

Emma Vrooman of Farmington Hills received a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude in international business administration/Spanish last fall from Alma College. Cum laude honors require an achievement of 3.4 grade point average.