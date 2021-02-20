Farmington area students earn degrees, honors

Williams earns Dean’s List honors at Trine

Benjamin Williams of Farmington Hills earned Dean’s List recognition for the Fall 2020 term at Trine University in Angola, Indiana.

Williams is majoring in Communication. To earn Dean’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.

Alma College names locals to Dean’s List

Alma College has released the Dean’s List for those students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2020 Fall Term. Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the Dean’s List.

These local students were honored:

Merrick Bay of Farmington

Haley Chene of Farmington

Zoe Dawson of Farmington

Luke Losie of Farmington Hills

Danielle Nykanen of Farmington Hills

Walker named to Kentucky Dean’s List

Hailey Walker of Farmington Hills was named to the Fall 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List.

Walker is majoring in Psychology. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Locals earn top academic honors at Albion

Albion College has announced that local students have been named to the Dean’s List or named new Albion College Fellows at the end of the fall 2020 semester.

Dean’s list honors recognize students with a minimum 3.5 GPA in four graded courses. Albion College Fellow is an honor reserved for students who maintain a minimum 3.7 GPA over three consecutive semesters.

Local honorees include:

Farmington Hills student Sydney Cohn was named to the Albion College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Cohn is majoring in finance with a concentration in the Carl A. Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management. The child of Brant and Sandra Cohn of Farmington Hills, Cohn is a graduate of North Farmington High School.

Farmington Hills student Amanda Devine was named to the Albion College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Devine is majoring in biology with a minor in Spanish (emphasis language and culture for professions). The child of Heidi and Leo Devine of Farmington Hills, Devine is a graduate of Farmington High School.

Farmington Hills student Jennafer Khoury was named to the Albion College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Khoury is majoring in kinesiology-exercise science with a minor in psychology. The child of John and Jean Khoury of Farmington Hills, Khoury is a graduate of Harrison High School.

Farmington Hills student Alyssa Myers was named to the Albion College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. The North Farmington alum is majoring in political science with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program.

Farmington Hills student Ray Paige was named to the Albion College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Paige is majoring in biology and a graduate of River Rouge High School.

Farmington student Raymond Massa was named to the Albion College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Massa is majoring in finance. The child of Beth Nolan of Farmington is a graduate of Farmington High School.

Farmington student Nina Smith was named to the Albion College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Smith is majoring in kinesiology-exercise science and a graduate of Farmington High School.