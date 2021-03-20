Farmington area students earn academic honors

Marquette achieves WPI dean’s list recognition

Mary Marquette of Farmington Hills, a member of the class of 2022 and Robotics Engineering major, was named to the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) fall 2020 dean’s list. WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA) and instead defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Lombard excels at University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Gunnar Romain Lombard of Farmington Hills has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Lombard, a freshman majoring in actuarial science, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Business, which requires maintaining a 3.6 grade point average.

University of Tampa honors Farmington Hills students

Lydia Ferguson and Alexia Pez, both of Farmington Hills, earned spots on the University of Tampa fall 2020 dean’s list. Students must maintain a grade point average of 3.75 or higher to be eligible.

Ferguson is a junior majoring in Spanish; Pez is a sophomore majoring in advertising and public relations.

Three locals on Miami University dean’s list

Nicholas Neibauer and Sanjana Kartal or Farmington Hills and Skyler Black of Farmington have been named to the Miami University fall 2020 dean’s list. Students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division are honored.