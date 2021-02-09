Farmington area student works on display at Birmingham art center

Art works by three Farmington area residents are on display as part of the Current Student Works Competition at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC), a regional non-profit art center

Farmington resident Virgil Taylor and Shelly Denes and Jodi Galperin of Farmington Hills all have pieces of jewelry in the exhibit, which is on display through March 4 at 1516 S. Cranbrook Rd. in Birmingham.

Juried by artist Claudia Shepard, a notable and respected painter with a long history in the Detroit art scene, this year’s exhibition features painting, drawing, mixed media, ceramics, jewelry/metals, fiber and more from BBAC adult students. The awarded student artists share in cash prizes, tuition certificates and gift cards for art supplies totaling more than $3,000.

“The Current Student Works exhibition is a wonderful, annual celebration of our students and instructors, their talents and artistic achievements,” Annie VanGelderen, BBAC president and CEO, said in a press release. “We hope visitors will be moved by what they see, and possibly feel encouraged to start exploring their own artistic pursuits.”