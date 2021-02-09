Farmington area student works on display at Birmingham art center

Art works by three Farmington area residents are on display as part of the Current Student Works Competition at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC), a regional non-profit art center

Farmington resident Virgil Taylor and Shelly Denes and Jodi Galperin of Farmington Hills all have pieces of jewelry in the exhibit, which is on display through March 4 at 1516 S. Cranbrook Rd. in Birmingham.

Virgil Taylor
Virgil Taylor’s “Untitled” won the Metals Department Award. The bracelet is made of Sterling Silver and 18K Gold. (contributed)

Juried by artist Claudia Shepard, a notable and respected painter with a long history in the Detroit art scene, this year’s exhibition features painting, drawing, mixed media, ceramics, jewelry/metals, fiber and more from BBAC adult students. The awarded student artists share in cash prizes, tuition certificates and gift cards for art supplies totaling more than $3,000.

Shelly Denes
Shelly Denes created this Alexander Calder Pin, a copper brooch with brass pin, green patina and gold foil. (contributed)

“The Current Student Works exhibition is a wonderful, annual celebration of our students and instructors, their talents and artistic achievements,” Annie VanGelderen, BBAC president and CEO, said in a press release. “We hope visitors will be moved by what they see, and possibly feel encouraged to start exploring their own artistic pursuits.”

Jodi Galperin
Jodi Galperin created “Nature Walk,” with a ceramic tree ring cabochon, fossil turtle shell,  chrysocolla cabochon, leather, and sterling silver. (contributed)

