Farmington area service businesses make COVID adjustments

Several Farmington area service providers say they’ve made changes during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide support for their clients and other businesses.

Essential and efficient

Deemed an essential service, Essential Family Chiropractic remained open during the pandemic’s early days. While many of their usual processes already lined up with COVID-19 health and safety precautions, the business stepped up efforts to provide the safest care possible.

“We were happy to stay open throughout the pandemic, as our medication-free profession provides corrective and preventative care that we believe directly and indirectly keeps people out of the emergency room,” said owner Dr. Natalie Nedanovski. “We already utilized a touch-less sign-in process and face papers for cleanliness of the adjustment tables, but we then initiated adjustment table/room sanitizing after each visit, a virtual waiting room, floor stickers for spacing.”

Nedanovski said the changes have increased efficiency, enabling EFC to safely serve more patients than ever.

“We are constantly growing the more we get to educate our community about our type of chiropractic,” she said.

Bridging gaps

While parents may look skeptically at yet another online resource, Director Tanya Nordhaus of Eye Level Learning Center says her tutoring staff is bridging the gap for many local students now in remote learning.

After initial technical hiccups with the business’ online platform, some frustrated parents dropped off, but those who continued are seeing growth in their students.

“With the virtual platform, we are only offering one-on-one tutoring, and it’s a huge help for those

using it,” Nordhaus said. “Many parents are hesitant to do more online learning right now, but it is tailored, direct, and very engaging; they just need to try it to see the success.”

Located at the corner of Grand River and Drake in Farmington Hills, Eye Level Learning offers students ages three through 12th grade help with reading, writing, and math. The business had reached its highest enrollment before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Staff includes two tutors with masters degrees and one with 25 years of tutoring experience, all with a dedication to seeing their students succeed. Nordhaus said her own daughter has benefitted; while she once struggled in math, she’s now far ahead.

“We know we provide a great service to the students we have. We’d love to have more families benefit from our services,” Nordhaus said.

An agile approach

Matt and Jessica Howell, the husband and wife team at Howell & Associates CPA Firm in downtown Farmington have spent the past few years building their business. The impact of COVID-19 has meant a shift in service delivery as they enter their third tax season.

“Under the governor’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order, CPA firms were not deemed essential, which required us to move our practice to a zero contact business model,” Matt Howell said.

The biggest adjustment has been helping clients understand they can get the same personal care without face-to-face meetings. Howell said a surprising number now prefer virtual options.

“Our ability to quickly retool to a touch-free environment allowed us to take on new clients who needed assistance, while some of our CPA colleagues could not,” he said.

The Howells also adapted their calendar to changing deadlines and mastered the new relief and loan programs for both their business and individual clients.

“With the extension of the April 15 tax deadline to July 15, our time and energy immediately shifted to staying on top of Congress’s various relief acts,” Howell said. “The status of individual stimulus checks, helping individuals and small business owners apply for unemployment, and providing guidance on how to apply for a PPP Loan, EIDL loan, or MEDC Grant became critical services for us to provide.”

While the future is uncertain, Howell said the entrepreneurial spirit drives them to focus on their small business clients.

“As a CPA firm servicing small business owners, we have witnessed firsthand the impact COVID has had across multiple industries. Some small business owners are hurting, some are surprisingly thriving, but in our opinion, the ones that are continuously evolving will be the most apt to survive. Our hope is that all small business owners stay strong and push on.”

Learn more about these local businesses online:

Essential Family Chiropractic: efchiropractic.com

Eye Level Learning Center: myeyelevel.com/US/center/farmington

Howell & Associates: howellcpafirm.com