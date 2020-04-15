Farmington area road projects launch this month

While Farmington and Farmington Hills city offices will remain closed through April 30, local road construction projects are on track to begin next week.

Here’s a look at what you’ll see if you’re driving around the community:

Farmington

Freedom Road, from M-5 to west of Hillview Court, and Gill Road to Nine Mile Road – April 20-September 25

The project includes repaving the road in two sections, between the M-5 exit ramp and west of Hillview, and between Gill Rd. and a point just east of Maple Ave. before Nine Mile Rd., with new sidewalk ramps at Gill, Fleming Drive, and Maple, and new drainage ditches.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, workers will be required to complete daily self-checks before being admitted to the site. In addition, the project schedule may be altered due to the pandemic.

Farmington Hills

Grand River, from Haggerty to 10 Mile – April 27 through early July

You’ll be able to access Grand River eastbound only (from Haggerty) throughout the project. A detour route will be posted directing eastbound traffic to Haggerty Road.

14 Mile Road, Middlebelt to Inkster – April 27-September

The project will close 14 Mile Road between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road, with local access to properties on 14 Mile. A detour route will be posted for 13 Mile and Inkster Road traffic.

Middlebelt Road, Grayfield to 9 Mile – April 20-mid-summer

This Consumers Energy utility project will close southbound Middlebelt Road on April 27. Local access for northbound traffic between Nine Mile Road and Grayfield will be maintained for the duration. A detour route will be posted for southbound traffic.

Road Commission for Oakland County resurfacing

RCOC’s 2020 project map shows spot resurfacing in the following locations: