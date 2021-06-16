Farmington area outdoor music season starts this week

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Farmington area outdoor concert season returns this week. Here’s your local spring/summer concert line-up:
Stars in the Park-Thursdays, 7 p.m.
Heritage Park amphitheater, 24915 Farmington Rd., Farmington Hills. Call 248-473-1848 in case of rain. Alternative location is The Hawk, 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd. Visit starsinthepark.live/concerts.
- June 17–Farmington Community Band
- June 24–Captured Detroit/Journey Tribute
- July 8–Atomic Radio
- July 15–High School Music
- July 22–Sheila Landis & the Brazilian Love Affair
- July 29–FCB Big Band
- August 5–The Whiskey Charmers
- August 12–Serieux Motown Temptations Revue
- August 19–Farmington Community Chorus
Lunch Beats-Wednesdays at noon
Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion & Riley Park, downtown Farmington. Check Facebook for updates.
- July 21-Bobby David
- July 28-Sheila Landis & David Matle
- August 4-Alison Alrecht
- August 11-John Latini
- August 18-Maggie McCabe
- August 25-Al Carmichael
Rhythms in Riley Park-Fridays, 7 p.m.
Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion & Riley Park, downtown Farmington. Held rain or shine, check Facebook for updates.
- July 23-SurfZup
- July 30-Motown Eagles
- August 6-Wayback Machine
- August 13-Billy Mack & the Juke Joint Johnnies
- August 20-Major Dudes
- August 27-Skye Island Band
And if that’s not enough music for you, check out:
Music at the Market 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays through October at the Farmington Farmers Market, Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion & Riley Park, downtown Farmington.
- Check the market website for weekly performer information.
Thursday Night Music 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays in The Syndicate, downtown Farmington’s social district.
- June 17-Nick Fugedi
- June 24-Acoustic Ash