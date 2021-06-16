Farmington area outdoor music season starts this week

Arts, Downtown, Farmington, Farmington Hills

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Farmington area outdoor concert season returns this week. Here’s your local spring/summer concert line-up:

Stars in the Park-Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Heritage Park amphitheater, 24915 Farmington Rd., Farmington Hills. Call 248-473-1848 in case of rain. Alternative location is The Hawk, 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd. Visit starsinthepark.live/concerts

  • June 17–Farmington Community Band
  • June 24–Captured Detroit/Journey Tribute
  • July 8–​Atomic Radio
  • July 15–High School Music
  • July 22–Sheila Landis & the Brazilian Love Affair
  • July 29–FCB Big Band
  • August 5–The Whiskey Charmers
  • August 12–Serieux Motown Temptations Revue
  • August 19–Farmington Community Chorus

Lunch Beats-Wednesdays at noon

Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion & Riley Park, downtown Farmington. Check Facebook for updates. 

  • July 21-Bobby David
  • July 28-Sheila Landis & David Matle
  • August 4-Alison Alrecht
  • August 11-John Latini
  • August 18-Maggie McCabe
  • August 25-Al Carmichael

Rhythms in Riley Park-Fridays, 7 p.m.

Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion & Riley Park, downtown Farmington. Held rain or shine, check Facebook for updates. 

  • July 23-SurfZup
  • July 30-Motown Eagles
  • August 6-Wayback Machine
  • August 13-Billy Mack & the Juke Joint Johnnies
  • August 20-Major Dudes
  • August 27-Skye Island Band

And if that’s not enough music for you, check out:

Music at the Market 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays through October at the Farmington Farmers Market, Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion & Riley Park, downtown Farmington.

Thursday Night Music 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays in The Syndicate, downtown Farmington’s social district.

  • June 17-Nick Fugedi
  • June 24-Acoustic Ash

 

 

