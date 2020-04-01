Farmington area performers take their work online

Farmington area musicians, singers, and actors can no longer meet in large groups to rehearse or study their craft, but – as they say – the show must go on.

‘We can’t stop’

For Thistle Rose Theatre Academy, that means moving to the Zoom platform for rehearsals of “Bare: a Pop Opera,” a challenging musical that tells the story of two Catholic boarding school students who fall in love. The production is funded with a $3,000 grant awarded earlier this year by Detroit-based CultureSource.

Artistic Director Rachael Rose said while she prefers working with vocalists in person, she has experience with online voice lessons. Rose uses a couple of methods with the Zoom online meeting platform to help cast members “without having my ears in the room.”

“People have a track they sing to, and I watch them sing and coach them through it,” she said. Alternatively, “Everybody’s muted, I play, and they record the meeting on their end.”

While it isn’t optimal, Rose said, “It’s really exciting to see when everybody’s in the room and connected.” She has also seen ballet classes conducted online, with dancers in their own homes. “It was beautiful.”

Performances of “Bare” are scheduled May 14-17. Keep an eye on the Thistle Rose website and Facebook page for information.

“We can’t stop,” she added. “We have to find new ways to move forward.”

Music Lessons

School of Rock Farmington has moved all of its classes online, via a remote program that serves 40,000 students across the franchise.

Students still work one-on-one with instructors, but through a proprietary smart phone/tablet app. In addition, School of Rock has partnered with a music publisher to offer a free, 60-day pass to a large library of digital sheet music.

“We are thrilled to offer students the ability to further their music education from wherever they are,” said Farmington’s General Manager Eric Cojocari. “School of Rock Remote allows us to provide the same level of instruction that we’re known for, but in a way that prioritizes health and safety.”

Learn more on the School of Rock Farmington website, or on Facebook.