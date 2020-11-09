Farmington area groups offer help for the holidays

Two local charities have posted applications for Farmington and Farmington Hills residents who could use a little cheer this holiday season.

To continue their programs, they will also need support as fundraising events and activities have been canceled due to COVID-19. Here’s how you can support them, and how you can apply for assistance:

Farmington Area Goodfellows

The Goodfellows collect donations beginning in November each year to ensure no local child or senior goes without a Christmas. The organization typically serves over 400 children, families and seniors in Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Application for assistance due November 20: goodfellows.info/docs/2020_GF_Application_Package.pdf

How you can help: The annual Battle of the Middles basketball fundraiser has been canceled, but you can support this drive in a number of ways:

Farmington Public Schools canned food drive.

Free movies at the Farmington Civic Theater. Enjoy a children’s movie on December 5 with the donation of a new toy, new book, non-perishable boxed/canned food items or cash. Feature showtimes are 10 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.; short movie show times are 10:10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. (Seating may be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.) Also, 50 percent of your concession stand purchase will benefit Goodfellows.

Company fundraisers. Local businesses can support Goodfellows by collecting food, toys, and other donations through a holiday Party with a Purpose, raffles, casual day drives, and more.

Farmington Youth Assistance

The Holiday Angels program provides holiday gifts for youth ages 13-17 (or high school seniors) in the Farmington Public Schools community. Distribution will change this year due to COVID-19, with gift pick-up scheduled on December 12.

Application for assistance due November 18: forms.gle/Jgt7f2bcNM3EbVJi8

How you can help: Donations can be made online at farmingtonyouthassistance.org/donations/ or mailed to Farmington Youth Assistance, 32789 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington 48336. Follow the FYA Facebook page to learn more.