Farmington area group seeks optimistic first responders

The Farmington/Farmington Hills Optimist Club is offering a special membership to recognize the work of local first responders.

Police officers, firemen, EMTs, nurses, doctors and others demonstrate resilience hour by hour, day by day, and week by week. In honor of their service, Optimist International invites these special citizens to become members of a local Optimist Club.

For only $30 for their first year of membership, first responders may join Farmington/Farmington Hills Optimist Club and share their experience with other civic-minded individuals. Learn more and sign up at f2hoptimists.org