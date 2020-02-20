Farmington Area Community Guide

Community Links
American Legion Groves-Walker Post 346 Veterans service club
C.A.R.E.S. of Farmington Hills Food pantry, clothing bank, referrals and other services
Farmington Area Goodfellows Holiday drive for kids & seniors
Farmington Community Arts Council Advocacy and promotion of local arts groups
Farmington Community Library Resource center
Farmington Farmers Market Open May-Nov in downtown Farmington
Farmington/Farmington Hills Optimists Service club
Farmington/Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families Grant funding for local organizations serving families and youth
Farmington/Farmington Hills Education Foundation Grant funding innovative educational opportunities for Farmington Schools students
Farmington Masonic Lodge Service Club
Farmington Musicale Presents free concerts and competitions for youth
Farmington Rotary  Service club
Farmington Youth Assistance Help for Farmington Schools teens
Governor Warner Mansion Farmington museum
Greater Farmington Area Chamber Business advocacy
Greater Farmington Founders Festival  Annual mid-July festival
Holocaust Memorial Center Museum
 Jaycees Service club
Kiwanis Service club
Farmington/Farmington Hills Breakfast Optimists  Service club
Neighborhood House  Food pantry, assistance and referrals
Stand with Trans  Advocacy and support
Xemplar Club  Service club