Farmington area college students earn degrees

Locals graduate in Kentucky

These Farmington area residents received their degrees last month from University of the Cumberlands:

Rahul Kulgude of Farmington Hills, who received their Master of Science degree in Information Systems Security

Venkata Nageswara Rao Nimmadala of Farmington Hills, who received their Master of Science degree in Information Systems Security

Rajesh Tokala of Farmington, who received their Master of Science degree in Information Systems Security

Mounika Seelam of Farmington Hills, who received their Master of Science degree in Information Technology

Bharath Goud Yadagiri of Farmington Hills, who received their Master of Science degree in Information Technology

Neibauer earns degree

Among the 6,326 students receiving degrees from University of Alabama last month was Lauren Neibauer of Farmington Hills. Neibauer earned a Master of Arts degree.

Farmington Hills student earns Alma Cup

Freshman Luke Losie, a Farmington Hills resident and Harrison High graduate, was among 37 Alma College students – 27 first-year students, six sophomores and four juniors – recently awarded the President’s Cup for the 2019-2020 academic year. The students earned the honor by achieving the highest academic standing in their respective classes at Alma.

Baker earns nursing degree

Violeta Baker of Farmington Hills last month graduated with Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ohio University.

Farmington area residents earn Saginaw Valley degrees

Among the 800 students graduating from Saginaw Valley State University following the 2020 winter semester are these Farmington Hills residents: