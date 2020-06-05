Farmington area clothing recycling program resumes June 8

Farmington area residents can on June 8 start recycling clothing, shoes, small home goods, and other items collected by Simple Recycling.

The curbside collection program was suspended in April due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Simple Recycling collection happens on the same day as residential curbside recycling service. Collection bags are provided by Simple Recycling, and replacement bags are left each time full bags are set out for curbside pickup. If you need bags, call 866-835-5068 or your city hall.

While the focus is on recycling clothing, Simple Recycling will also accept shoes, accessories, toys, books, and small home goods in working condition such as kitchenware and tools.

For more information, visit simplerecycling.com.