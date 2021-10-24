Farmington area city candidates file financial reports

Candidates for city council and mayor in Farmington and Farmington Hills filed their pre-election campaign finance reports this week.

The state requires those who spend or raise more than $1,000 to identify individual and Political Action Committee (PAC) contributions, in-kind contributions, where they spend the funds, and whether their campaign incurred any debt.

Top fundraiser across both cities was Jon Aldred, a first-time Farmington Hills candidate, who received more than $11,000. Farmington council member David Delind raised more than $6,400.

At the other end of the scale, Farmington Hills mayoral candidate Vicki Barnett raised just $50; she also spent far less than any other candidate.

In Farmington, Jacob Nelson, Geof Perrot, and Steven Schneemann filed for reporting waivers. Jacob Kovacs and mayoral candidate Gina Phillips filed in Farmington Hills.

Here’s a look at how much the other candidates raised and spent:

FARMINGTON

Johnna Balk

Contributions: $3,004

PAC Contributions: $200 11th Congressional District Democratic Party $750 F/FH Democratic Club $250 The Party Politic/Julia Pulver

In-Kind: $5,039.40

Expenditures: $2,932.42

David Delind

Contributions: $6,430.35

PAC Contributions: $200 DTE Energy PAC $200 11th Congressional District Democratic Party $750 F/FH Democratic Club $250 The Party Politic/Julia Pulver

Expenditures: $5,182.61

Maria Taylor

Contributions: $4,801

PAC Contributions: $200 11th Congressional District Democratic Party $750 F/FH Democratic Club $250 The Party Politic/Julia Pulver

Expenditures: $4,522

Cathi Waun

Contributions: $1,175.00

In Kind: $691.60

Expenditures: $934.94

FARMINGTON HILLS

Mayor – Vicki Barnett

Contributions: $50

Expenditures: $158.70

Jon Aldred

Contributions: $11,301

In Kind: $1,715

Expenditures: $9,060.13

Michael Bridges

Contributions: $2,525

PAC Contributions: $750 F/FH Democratic Club

Expenditures: $790

Randy Bruce–Did not file by the October 25 deadline.

Valerie Knol–Did not file by the October 25 deadline.

Matt Strickfaden

Contributions: $5,010 (candidate self-funded $5,000)

Expenditures: $4,740.68

You can review all filing documents by searching for candidates and committees here: oakland.mi.campaignfinance.us

Reported by Joni Hubred