Farmington area city candidates file financial reports

Candidates for city council and mayor in Farmington and Farmington Hills filed their pre-election campaign finance reports this week.
The state requires those who spend or raise more than $1,000 to identify individual and Political Action Committee (PAC) contributions, in-kind contributions, where they spend the funds, and whether their campaign incurred any debt.
Top fundraiser across both cities was Jon Aldred, a first-time Farmington Hills candidate, who received more than $11,000. Farmington council member David Delind raised more than $6,400.
At the other end of the scale, Farmington Hills mayoral candidate Vicki Barnett raised just $50; she also spent far less than any other candidate.
In Farmington, Jacob Nelson, Geof Perrot, and Steven Schneemann filed for reporting waivers. Jacob Kovacs and mayoral candidate Gina Phillips filed in Farmington Hills.
Here’s a look at how much the other candidates raised and spent:
FARMINGTON
Johnna Balk
- Contributions: $3,004
- PAC Contributions:
- $200 11th Congressional District Democratic Party
- $750 F/FH Democratic Club
- $250 The Party Politic/Julia Pulver
- In-Kind: $5,039.40
- Expenditures: $2,932.42
David Delind
- Contributions: $6,430.35
- PAC Contributions:
- $200 DTE Energy PAC
- $200 11th Congressional District Democratic Party
- $750 F/FH Democratic Club
- $250 The Party Politic/Julia Pulver
- Expenditures: $5,182.61
Maria Taylor
- Contributions: $4,801
- PAC Contributions:
- $200 11th Congressional District Democratic Party
- $750 F/FH Democratic Club
- $250 The Party Politic/Julia Pulver
- Expenditures: $4,522
Cathi Waun
- Contributions: $1,175.00
- In Kind: $691.60
- Expenditures: $934.94
FARMINGTON HILLS
Mayor – Vicki Barnett
- Contributions: $50
- Expenditures: $158.70
Jon Aldred
- Contributions: $11,301
- In Kind: $1,715
- Expenditures: $9,060.13
Michael Bridges
- Contributions: $2,525
- PAC Contributions:
- $750 F/FH Democratic Club
- Expenditures: $790
Randy Bruce–Did not file by the October 25 deadline.
Valerie Knol–Did not file by the October 25 deadline.
Matt Strickfaden
- Contributions: $5,010 (candidate self-funded $5,000)
- Expenditures: $4,740.68
You can review all filing documents by searching for candidates and committees here: oakland.mi.campaignfinance.us