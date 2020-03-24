Farmington area businesses turn to remote services

Counseling, fitness, and other service-related businesses shut down during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic are finding unique ways to keep serving clients.

We’re sharing the changes they’re making here. To get the word out about your business changes, visit our COVID-19 business news submission page.

Amani Life Counseling

Stephanie Crane, a clinical therapist and health coach with more than 30 years of experience, opened her counseling practice in downtown Farmington in January and is offering telehealth sessions for clients from the comfort of their own homes. She specializes in the treatment of anxiety disorders and provides stress management skills, helping her clients #GetSomeCalm. To reach out to her, call 248-228-4982 or GetSomeCalm@gmail.com

Winning Edge Bodywork

In response to the public health emergency, Winning Edge Bodywork closed its office prior to the governor’s executive order. The office will remain closed until at least April 13, but remote sessions for clients can be done over the phone. Winning Edge Bodywork is also offering virtual classes on stress reduction, mindfulness, and self care that can be found at Learn It Live: learnitlive.com/ teacher-profile-private.php.

Follow the business on Facebook for more information.