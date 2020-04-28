Farmington area businesses get county grant dollars

A contingent of downtown Farmington retailers are among those splitting $2.3 million in grants provided by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Oakland County.

Oakland County Times reports these downtown businesses received grants:

Clothes Encounters, Farmington Brewing Company, Sidecar Slider Bar, The Cheese Lady Farmington, Sunflour Bakehaus, Mi.Mosa, Neu Kombucha, John Cowley & Sons, Plus Skateboarding, and Detroit Eatz were among the 797 receiving funds.

According to a March Oakland County press release, grants of up to $10,000 are designed to “help offset losses or expenses resulting from the coronavirus emergency.”

Businesses can use funds to support payroll, for rent or mortgage payments, utility expenses, or any ordinary business expenses. Check out the full list of recipients: Nearly 800 Businesses Benefit from County Small Business Grants