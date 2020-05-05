Farmington area bulk item disposal returns May 11

If you’ve been holding onto large or bulky items during spring cleaning, Farmington area collection will resume during the week of Monday, May 11.

Bulk items include large pieces of furniture, mattresses/box springs, refrigerators or freezers (with doors removed), stoves, and other single family household items. Put them out on your scheduled pickup day.

Because of anticipated heavy volumes during the week, however, Waste Management may not be able to collect all items. Crews will work to recover the material as quickly as possible, based on availability.

Simple Recycling collection of clothing and small household items remain suspended.