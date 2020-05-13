Farmington area Beloved Community group hosts virtual conference

First A.M.E. Church of Farmington Hills will present a virtual conference this weekend focused on building the beloved community.

The JH Burns Beloved Community Conference is named in honor of Rev. John Burns II, church founder and a former city council candidate, who died unexpectedly in May of 2019. With the theme, “Who Be ‘We’ in the Time of COVID 19”, topics will include:

achieving equality in health care;

getting out the vote;

obtaining basic human rights like water for all people, no matter where they live;

criminal justice reform; and

getting the help you need during the COVID-19 crisis

The conference opens at 5 p.m. on May 15, with health and wellness sessions, followed by a family interactive event with storyteller La’Ron Williams, and a virtual playroom for children in pre-school through 5th grades. Saturday’s activities run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and there will be a virtual Sunday School and worship service on Sunday.

For more information and to register for this free event, visit eventbrite.com.