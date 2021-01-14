Farmington area arts nonprofit receives county COVID grant

KickstART Farmington, a Farmington area nonprofit, has received a $10,000 Oakland Together Cultural Institution COVID-19 Support Grant.

This grant will support arts programming and KickstART Gallery & Shop operations. The group has also received support from Culture Source and Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families.

KickstART Farmington hosts the annual Greater Farmington Film Festival, held virtually in 2020. The Foundation grant supports creation of children’s art totes filled with the necessary supplies for children to create at home and online classes taught by local artists.

To learn more, visit kickstartfarmington.org or facebook.com/kickstartfarmington.