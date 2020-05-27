Farmington area arts groups receive state arts funding

Three Farmington-area arts organizations are among 176 across Michigan to receive a total of $502,400 in COVID-19 relief grant dollars through the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA).

Funds were provided by the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in April, MCACA established the Emergency Relief Funds. Local recipients include:

“…Emergency Relief Fund grants are providing immediate support to our state’s arts and cultural organizations as they work to economically recover from the COVID-19 virus,” said MCACA Director Alison Watson. “We’re thankful for the support from our partners at Arts Midwest in assisting these organizations that add so much value to Michigan’s economy and bolster the creative life of our communities. It is vital that we do everything we can to restore economic prosperity for all Michiganders to not only recover economically, but to thrive.”

To be considered, eligible organizations had to demonstrate the ability to use the funds to secure jobs and keep doors open. The maximum request for funding allowed was $5,000 and there was no match requirement.