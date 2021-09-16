Farmington area absent voter ballot mailing starts next week

Farmington area voters who’ve registered for them will start seeing absent voter ballots in their mailboxes next week.

The Farmington Hills City Clerk’s Office will deliver the first round of absent voter ballots to the post office on September 23. The Farmington City Clerk’s Office starts sending them during the first week in October.

How to get your application

Registered voters must submit an absent voter application to receive a ballot. (You can register and request the application at the same time in your city clerk’s office.)

In Farmington:

Download a City of Farmington absent voter application or request one by calling 248-474-5500, ext. 2218, writing to mmullison@farmgov.com, or visiting the City Clerk’s office at 23600 Liberty Street.

In Farmington Hills:

Download a City of Farmington Hills absent voter application or request one by calling 248-871-2410, writing to fhclerk@fhgov.com, or visiting the City Clerk’s office at 31555 W. 11 Mile Road.

Both cities have permanent absent voter application mailing lists; contact the clerk’s office to sign up.

Returning your ballot

You can mail your ballot, return it to the Clerk’s office in person, or use drop boxes at both city halls.

In Farmington, they’re on the east and west side of the building at 23600 Liberty Street. In Farmington Hills, they’re in front of the police station and on the south entrance wall to City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Starting on September 20, Farmington Hills voters can request and vote their ballots at the City Clerk’s office on the same day, with photo ID. Those without identification must fill out an affidavit.

Workers won’t start processing ballots until Election Day. Track yours at mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index.