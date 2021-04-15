Farmington area 50+ cycling group plans restaurant events

The City of Farmington Hills Cycling for Active Adults (CFAA) group will tour local restaurants during special weekly events this year.

On late Tuesday afternoons, the group will meet for a ride, then gather for dinner at a local establishment.

To participate in all CFAA rides, join for $15 per year (June 2021-May 2022). Membership includes dinner at the annual summer picnic and the group’s fall meeting.

To sign up, contact Anna Durham, adurham@fhgov.com, or attend the May 11, 6 p.m., spring sign-up meeting at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills. Weather permitting, there will be a neighborhood ride starting at 4:30 p.m. Restaurants interested in hosting the group are also encouraged to get in touch.

Learn more at facebook.com/events/188768506346975.