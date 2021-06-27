Farmington area 4th of July fireworks rules, trash collection

Here’s what you should know about the July 4th holiday in Farmington and Farmington Hills:

Trash and recycling

Because the July 4th holiday falls on a Sunday, trash and recycling collection routes will run as usual during this week and next week. Simple Recycling collection of clothing, shoes, accessories, and small household items has resumed:

Fireworks

No public 4th of July fireworks displays have been scheduled in Farmington or Farmington Hills.

Farmington area residents can discharge personal fireworks from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. July 29 through July 4, except from parks, roads, or other public property, and only with written permission from someone else’s private property.

It’s against the law to use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or if the Fire Chief has implemented a ban because of dry conditions. Violating the ordinances carries a civil fine of $1,000 for each violation.

Farmington Farmers Market celebrates the 4th

The market goes on as usual on Saturday, July 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Look for a patriotic theme, Strawberry Shortcake Day Part II, music at the market, and more. Details here: farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.

Government offices

Farmington and Farmington Hills city halls, the 47th District Court, and U.S. post offices in downtown Farmington and 32455 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills will be closed on Monday, July 5. You can still purchase postage, mail letters and packages by using the Automated Postal Centers at both post office locations.

Libraries

Both the Farmington Community Library Main library and Farmington branch will close on July 3, and re-open on July 5. Online services remain available.