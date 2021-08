Groves Walker American Legion Post in Farmington will host a September 25 food package giveaway open to veterans and active duty military, guard, and reserves.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., veterans can pick up food boxes and information about community resources. Organizers ask you to register at eventbrite.com/e/food-give-away-veterans-active-duty-guard-reserves-and-their-families-tickets-165764127969.

Need help with registration? Call the Post, 248-939-4910.