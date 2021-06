Groves Walker American Legion Post in Farmington will host a June 26 food package giveaway open to veterans and active duty military, guard, and reserves.

From 9 a.m.-12 p.m., or while supplies last, veterans can pick up food boxes and information about community resources. Registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/veterans-food-package-g-i-v-e-a-w-a-y-tickets-158107621151

If you need help with registration, contact Paulus Obey, obeyp@michigan.gov or 313-293-0746.