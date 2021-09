Groves Walker American Legion Post in Farmington will host a September 25 food package giveaway open to veterans and active duty military, guard, and reserves.

Because the Legion received a large number of food boxes, registration is not required. Pick up packages and information about community resources 10 a.m.-1 p.m., or as long as supplies last.

You’ll find the American Legion Groves-Walker Post at 31775 Grand River in Farmington.