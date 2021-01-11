Farmington 2021 MLK Day celebration goes virtual

The 2021 Farmington area Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration may not include a march, but residents can still take part in a procession to honor the tradition.

A typical gathering would include scores of adults and youth walking along 12 Mile Road and activities at the Farmington Community Library. To ensure COVID-19 safety this year, a vehicle procession will begin at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills. Motorists will drive to First AME Church (FAME) of Farmington Hills, 29887 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Here’s the schedule for the day:

10:15 a.m. – Opening Remarks, Library Director Riti Grover

11 a.m. – Vehicle Procession

2 p.m. – Farmington IDEA Panel Discussion around race and racism with local students. Farmington IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Acceptance), student clubs offered throughout Farmington and Farmington Hills schools, will be panelists, moderated by Dr. Bobbie Goodrum, Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

7 p.m. – Book Discussion and Dialogue on The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead. This is the first in a series of community-wide book discussions hosted by Farmington Public Schools and Farmington Community Library. The library has multiple copies of The Underground Railroad for check out. Call 248-553-0300 to have a copy held.

Register for the panel discussion and book discussion at farmlib.org/events

On Demand Events available Monday, January 18

Recorded remarks from community leaders upon the significance of Dr. King’s legacy and the importance of celebrating this day in our community.

Community Statements

Story Readers

Student Performances

Spoken word and choir submissions about what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for or what this day means to you.

Learn more at farmlib.org/mlk/.