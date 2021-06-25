Farmers Market Walkabouts to learn City Hall history

The Farmington Farmers Market’s walking club will learn about the history of Farmington City Hall during Saturday’s one-mile jaunt.
The group steps off at 10 a.m. from the west-side Riley Park entrance, then heads west toward 23600 Liberty Street. Economic and Community Development Director Kevin Christiansen will share information about city hall sites and how Farmington became a city.
Walkers who register at the market information tent receive an incentive for finishing five miles: a Beaumont drawstring backpack, small first-aid kit, and a shoe-clip light.
Also happening this week at the downtown Farmington market:
- Music at the Market, 10 a.m., welcomes Dan Goree.
- Strawberries are on the Market Recipe Board. Learn more: farmingtonfarmersmarket.com/Weekly-Specials/Market-Recipe-Board.aspx
- Register at the information tent for a chance at the weekly market basket, which includes contributions from market vendors.
- More than 40 vendors will attend. View the map here.
- The market is rain or shine, and masks are no longer required.
Learn more at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or follow along on Facebook.